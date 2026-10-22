The Quilters Documentary Screening & Community Conversation

The community is invited to a screening of the award-winning 2024 documentary short film The Quilters by local documentary filmmaker Jenifer McShane on November 17, 6:30pm at Christ Episcopal Church. The film tells the story of men in a Missouri maximum-security prison who create personalized quilts for foster children. The 32 minute screening will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with Jenifer McShane, the Rev. Michael Sweeney, Ray V. Boyd, Program Manager at the Law and Racial Justice Center at Yale University and other local experts in the field of restorative justice. Free event; all are welcome.