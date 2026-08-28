The Quarantined Guitar Quartet
The Quarantined Guitar Quartet
This is a guitar sensation that grew out of the disaster of the COVID quarantine. The Quarantined Quartet, a family guitar quartet from Brooklyn, NY, is made up of Elysa, Jason, and sons Joseph and Noah Hochman. The group started on March 21, 2020, at the start of the pandemic lockdown, sharing their first practice video on Instagram that same day. Since then, they have practiced and posted a video every single day for over 2,000 consecutive days, building a global audience of more than 1 million followers. Since 2021, they have been a resident band at the iconic Tavern on the Green in Central Park, NYC.
A lively program of Spanish, classical, flamenco, and rock guitar music will be performed by this talented and versatile ensemble.
St. John's Episcopal Church, Waterbury
$25 Adults / $10 Students / Children under 12 free
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Concerts on the Green
203-754-3116
stjohns@stjohnsonthegreen.org
Artist Group Info
Quarantined Quartet
Quarantinedquartet@gmail.com
St. John's Episcopal Church, Waterbury
16 Church St.Waterbury, Connecticut 06702
203-754-3116
stjohns@stjohnsonthegreen.org