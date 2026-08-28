The Quarantined Guitar Quartet

This is a guitar sensation that grew out of the disaster of the COVID quarantine. The Quarantined Quartet, a family guitar quartet from Brooklyn, NY, is made up of Elysa, Jason, and sons Joseph and Noah Hochman. The group started on March 21, 2020, at the start of the pandemic lockdown, sharing their first practice video on Instagram that same day. Since then, they have practiced and posted a video every single day for over 2,000 consecutive days, building a global audience of more than 1 million followers. Since 2021, they have been a resident band at the iconic Tavern on the Green in Central Park, NYC.

A lively program of Spanish, classical, flamenco, and rock guitar music will be performed by this talented and versatile ensemble.

