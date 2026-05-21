“The Pizza Party” Documentary Screening

Behind every world record is a little chaos. Attempting to cook and serve 10,000 pizza slices to 4,525 hungry pizza fanatics in three hours was nuts, but it worked. The New Haven Museum (NHM) will welcome pizza guru Colin M. Caplan for the premiere of “The Pizza Party,” a documentary celebrating the world’s largest pizza party on the New Haven Green. The screening, on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 6 p.m., is part of NHM’s “Monthly Slice” series in conjunction with the exhibition, “Pronounced Ah-Beetz.” Free with regular museum admission.

“The Pizza Party” serves up the deliciously stressful story of New Haven’s epic September 2025 “world’s biggest pizza bash.” Faced with mountains of rules, nonstop pressure, and the challenge of cooking and devouring all that pizza, the organizers, including Caplan, made history and earned the city a Guinness World Records title for the “largest pizza party.”

Directed by Gorman Bechard (“Pizza A Love Story”), the film will be followed by a lively talk-back with Caplan featuring behind-the-scenes stories, pizza-party drama, and details that didn’t make the final cut. “The film offers a tasty look at the greatest party of all time,” Berchard says. “And, if you were there, you might just be in it!”

The “Pronounced Ah-Beetz” exhibition at NHM includes first-hand oral histories and pizza-related artifacts from personal collections, video footage adapted from the documentary and photographs. The exhibition’s title comes from the way many people mispronounce the word apizza, which originally grew out of the Italian la pizza. The exhibition will remain on view through October 2027.