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The North Shore Community Band Star-Spangled Concert

The North Shore Community Band Star-Spangled Concert

Let's keep the patriotic party going with a Star-Spangled musical evening honoring our nation! Join us on Saturday, July 18 at 7PM on the lawn of St. Mark's Church, 105 Randall Road, Shoreham. Bring your family, friends, neighbors and a chair or blanket. This is a FREE concert. It will be a night of celebrating America's 250th anniversary!

For more information, check our website, nscbli.org or follow us on Facebook, North Shore Community Band of Long Island.

St. Mark's Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

North Shore Community Band of Long Island
6318335991
director@nscbli.org
North Shore Community Band of Long Island

Artist Group Info

North Shore Community Band of Long Island
directornscbli@gmail.com
nscbli.org
St. Mark's Church
105 Randall Road
Shoreham, New York 11786
6318335991
director@nscbli.org
nscbli.org