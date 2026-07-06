The North Shore Community Band Star-Spangled Concert
The North Shore Community Band Star-Spangled Concert
Let's keep the patriotic party going with a Star-Spangled musical evening honoring our nation! Join us on Saturday, July 18 at 7PM on the lawn of St. Mark's Church, 105 Randall Road, Shoreham. Bring your family, friends, neighbors and a chair or blanket. This is a FREE concert. It will be a night of celebrating America's 250th anniversary!
For more information, check our website, nscbli.org or follow us on Facebook, North Shore Community Band of Long Island.
St. Mark's Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
North Shore Community Band of Long Island
6318335991
director@nscbli.org
Artist Group Info
North Shore Community Band of Long Island
directornscbli@gmail.com
St. Mark's Church
105 Randall RoadShoreham, New York 11786
6318335991
director@nscbli.org