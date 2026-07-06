The North Shore Community Band Star-Spangled Concert

Let's keep the patriotic party going with a Star-Spangled musical evening honoring our nation! Join us on Saturday, July 18 at 7PM on the lawn of St. Mark's Church, 105 Randall Road, Shoreham. Bring your family, friends, neighbors and a chair or blanket. This is a FREE concert. It will be a night of celebrating America's 250th anniversary!

For more information, check our website, nscbli.org or follow us on Facebook, North Shore Community Band of Long Island.