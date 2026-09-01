The Ninth Life of Missy: Author Talk & Signing with Raj Shankar

Join Smithtown novelist Raj Shankar for a conversation about The Ninth Life of Missy, his Greenport-set novel about grief, found family and second chances—with a rescue cat who speaks in the voice of a deceased FBI analyst.

The evening includes discussion of the novel and the writing process, audience Q&A, and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.

Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at The Smithtown Library, Commack Building, 3 Indian Head Road, Commack.

Registration opens November 3. People without a Suffolk County Library card will initially be placed on a pending waitlist. Visit the library’s event page for registration information.