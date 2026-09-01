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The Ninth Life of Missy: Author Talk & Signing with Raj Shankar

The Ninth Life of Missy: Author Talk & Signing with Raj Shankar

Join Smithtown novelist Raj Shankar for a conversation about The Ninth Life of Missy, his Greenport-set novel about grief, found family and second chances—with a rescue cat who speaks in the voice of a deceased FBI analyst.

The evening includes discussion of the novel and the writing process, audience Q&A, and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.

Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at The Smithtown Library, Commack Building, 3 Indian Head Road, Commack.

Registration opens November 3. People without a Suffolk County Library card will initially be placed on a pending waitlist. Visit the library’s event page for registration information.

The Smithtown Library, Commack Building
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Smithtown Library
https://www.smithlib.org

Artist Group Info

Raj Shankar
https://threecatspress.com
The Smithtown Library, Commack Building
3 Indian Head Road
Commack, New York 11725
631-360-2480
https://www.smithlib.org