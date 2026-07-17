The New Paradigm Theatre presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

The New Paradigm Theatre Company presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", performing August 7th - 9th at Stratford High School.

A beloved family musical featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat brings the timeless biblical story of Joseph to life through vibrant storytelling, memorable songs, and dazzling theatrical spectacle, with NPT incorporating their own modern-day twist.

The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT) is excited to announce that tickets for their 2026 summer production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are now on sale!

