The Monthly Slice: ‘Pizza in New Haven’ Author Colin M. Caplan

New Haven Museum will host an engaging evening exploring the rich history, culture, and stories behind New Haven’s iconic pizza scene with Colin M. Caplan on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. The program is the latest in the museum’s Whitney Literary Society Book Club series and the “Monthly Slice” series at NHM, presented in conjunction with the exhibition, “Pronounced Ah-Beetz.” Free admission.

Caplan is the author of “Pizza in New Haven,” owner of Taste of New Haven and organizer of the Elm City’s annual Apizza Feast. Visitors will discuss Caplan’s book with him and gather behind-the-scenes insights into the city’s pizza traditions. After an interactive discussion, attendees will enjoy a tour of the “Pronounced Ah-Beetz” exhibition, which complements the themes of the book and highlights New Haven’s culinary legacy.

The “Pronounced Ah-Beetz” exhibition at NHM includes first-hand oral histories and pizza-related artifacts from personal collections, video footage adapted from the documentary and photographs. The exhibition’s title comes from the way many people mispronounce the word apizza, which originally grew out of the Italian la pizza. The exhibition will remain on view through October 2027.