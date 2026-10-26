The Monthly Slice - A Slice of Zuppardi’s: Family, History & Apizza

The Zuppardi sisters, Cheryl and Lori, are the heart and soul of one of Connecticut’s most treasured pizza institutions, Zuppardi’s of West Haven. The celebrated siblings will join Colin Caplan—author and co-curator of the “Pronounced Ah-Beetz” exhibition at the New Haven Museum (NHM)—for a behind-the-scenes conversation on family history, business, their accomplishments, during “A Slice of Zuppardi’s: Family, History & Apizza,” on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 6 p.m. Free with regular museum admission. The program is the latest “Monthly Slice” series at NHM.

Cheryl and Lori’s grandfather, Domenico Zuppardi, came to the United States from Maori, Italy, and opened a bread bakery in West Haven in 1934. Passing the business on to his son, who shifted the focus from bread to pizza, a legendary Connecticut tradition was born. The sisters have carried it on to a new generation.

Today, the sisters remain at the center of this extraordinary family business. Their family tradition has grown to include two pizzerias, two pizza trucks, and a booming frozen-pizza operation, all while keeping the spirit—and the flavor—of Zuppardi’s alive. “There’s a reason why so many rank Zuppardi’s Apizza as one of the best in Connecticut,” Caplan says. “Join us for a night of great stories guaranteed to stimulate both the intellect and the appetite!”