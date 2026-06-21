The Met Presents: David Breslin on Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous

Join David Breslin, Leonard A. Lauder Curator in Charge of Modern and Contemporary Art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, for a conversation about the upcoming exhibition he co-curated, Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous, opening at The Met on October 4, 2026. The exhibition spotlights Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, two artists with deep ties to the East End, and considers the parallel yet distinct breakthroughs that followed their move to Springs in 1945. Pollock and Krasner shared a long relationship with Guild Hall and in 1981, Guild Hall presented Krasner/Pollock: A Working Relationship, guest curated by Barbara Rose—an art historian, professor, critic, and biographer who organized the first major Lee Krasner retrospective in the mid-1980s.

Presented in partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art.