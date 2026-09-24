The Met: Live in HD — Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration

Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas celebrates the Met’s two decades of onstage glory as seen in movie theaters, featuring highlights from the company’s collection of more than 185 extraordinary onscreen performances. With star soprano Renée Fleming as host, this special presentation will showcase unforgettable moments from some of opera’s greatest stars, culled from the series’ vast archive of transmissions. Featuring performances by Lise Davidsen, Joyce DiDonato, Elīna Garanča, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Sondra Radvanovsky, Nadine Sierra, and more.