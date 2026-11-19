Celebrate the Met’s two decades of onstage glory as experienced in movie theaters, featuring highlights from the company’s collection of more than 185 extraordinary onscreen performances.

Hosted by star soprano Renée Fleming, this special presentation will showcase unforgettable moments from some of opera’s greatest stars, culled from the series’s vast archive of transmissions.

FEATURING: Renée Fleming, Lise Davidsen, Nadine Sierra, Natalie Dessay, Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Elīna Garanča, Jonas Kaufmann, Matthew Polenzani, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Peter Mattei, and more

ESTIMATED RUNTIME: 2 hours and 30 minutes