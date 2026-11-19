The Met: Live in HD - Twenty Years of The Met in Cinemas
The Met: Live in HD - Twenty Years of The Met in Cinemas
Celebrate the Met’s two decades of onstage glory as experienced in movie theaters, featuring highlights from the company’s collection of more than 185 extraordinary onscreen performances.
Hosted by star soprano Renée Fleming, this special presentation will showcase unforgettable moments from some of opera’s greatest stars, culled from the series’s vast archive of transmissions.
FEATURING: Renée Fleming, Lise Davidsen, Nadine Sierra, Natalie Dessay, Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Elīna Garanča, Jonas Kaufmann, Matthew Polenzani, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Peter Mattei, and more
ESTIMATED RUNTIME: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Guild Hall
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Guild Hall
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org