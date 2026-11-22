The Met: Live in HD - Samson et Dalila
The Met: Live in HD - Samson et Dalila
Saint-Saëns’s operatic take on the classic biblical story follows Samson, the hero of legendary strength, and Dalila, the seductive Philistine whose beauty overpowers him.
The Met’s larger-than-life production returns, featuring a massive orchestra and chorus and some of opera’s most spellbinding tunes. Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina (Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Carmen) and tenor Clay Hilley star as the title pair.
CAST: Aigul Akhmetshina, Clay Hilley, Quinn Kelsey, Alfred Walker, Morris Robinson
CONDUCTOR: Giacomo Sagripanti
DIRECTOR: Darko Tresnjak
ESTIMATED RUNTIME: 3 hours and 55 minutes, with two intermissions
Guild Hall
12:00 PM - 03:55 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Guild Hall
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org