Saint-Saëns’s operatic take on the classic biblical story follows Samson, the hero of legendary strength, and Dalila, the seductive Philistine whose beauty overpowers him.

The Met’s larger-than-life production returns, featuring a massive orchestra and chorus and some of opera’s most spellbinding tunes. Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina (Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Carmen) and tenor Clay Hilley star as the title pair.

CAST: Aigul Akhmetshina, Clay Hilley, Quinn Kelsey, Alfred Walker, Morris Robinson

CONDUCTOR: Giacomo Sagripanti

DIRECTOR: Darko Tresnjak

ESTIMATED RUNTIME: 3 hours and 55 minutes, with two intermissions