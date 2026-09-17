The Met: Live in HD; Mozart’s Così fan tutte

Pre-screening talk with Orin Grossman, PhD: 12 p.m.

This free pre-screening talk will take place in the Wien Experimental Theatre.

Quick Members enjoy priority seating.

The Met: Live in HD season continues with Mozart’s satirical comedy of fickle young love. Phelim McDermott’s “colorful, inventive” staging, inspired by Coney Island in the 1950s, sets the uproarious story at a boardwalk amusement park, where the two pairs of lovers at the heart of the tale find themselves on one emotional thrill ride after another. Soprano Federica Lombardi and mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey sing Fiordiligi and Dorabella, opposite tenor Duke Kim and baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky as Ferrando and Guglielmo. Bass-baritone Gerald Finley reprises his portrayal of the cynical Don Alfonso, with soprano Ana María Martínez as the witty maid Despina.