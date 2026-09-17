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The Met: Live in HD; Mozart’s Così fan tutte

The Met: Live in HD; Mozart’s Così fan tutte

Pre-screening talk with Orin Grossman, PhD: 12 p.m.
This free pre-screening talk will take place in the Wien Experimental Theatre.
Quick Members enjoy priority seating.

The Met: Live in HD season continues with Mozart’s satirical comedy of fickle young love. Phelim McDermott’s “colorful, inventive” staging, inspired by Coney Island in the 1950s, sets the uproarious story at a boardwalk amusement park, where the two pairs of lovers at the heart of the tale find themselves on one emotional thrill ride after another. Soprano Federica Lombardi and mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey sing Fiordiligi and Dorabella, opposite tenor Duke Kim and baritone Andrey Zhilikhovsky as Ferrando and Guglielmo. Bass-baritone Gerald Finley reprises his portrayal of the cynical Don Alfonso, with soprano Ana María Martínez as the witty maid Despina.

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
$5-$35
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fairfield University's Center for Arts & Minds
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
https://events.fairfield.edu/event/sven-nyholm-the-ethics-of-artificial-intelligence#about_stream

Artist Group Info

The Met
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu
https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/