The Making of 'The Culper Spy Ring' with Author Kirk Manley

To celebrate the special display of The Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington at the Fairfield Public Library, join artist Kirk Manley to discover his process of creating artwork for the exhibit and the accompanying original graphic novel. Follow his journey from researching the American Revolution to creating pages from concept roughs to inking and coloring to typography. Copies of the book will be available for sale.

Kirk Manley is a freelance illustrator and graphic designer specializing in advertising, comic books, storyboards, book covers, and vector art. With over 30 years of experience, his clients include AccentUK Comics, Adidas, DC Comics, Entertainment Weekly, Forbes Magazine, Lionsgate Films, and many more.

Registration is encouraged.