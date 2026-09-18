The Listening Room with Carrie Linsky

Saturday, October 17, 8 PM (Doors 7:30 PM)

Tickets: $35

The Listening Room with Carrie Linsky is an intimate concert series that celebrates the art of songwriting through music, conversation, and community. Each evening features a thoughtfully curated lineup of songwriters sharing stripped-down original songs and collaborating in ways that can only happen in the moment.

Through thoughtful questions and candid conversation, host Carrie Linsky takes audiences behind the curtain and into the creative lives of the artists—the inspirations, struggles, breakthroughs, and moments of wonder that shape their work. Whether you’re a songwriter, music lover, or simply curious about the human stories behind great songs, The Listening Room offers a unique opportunity to listen deeply and experience music in a whole new way.