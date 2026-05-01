The Liberty Bell: Symbol of American Freedom

The Seymour Library welcomes the historian John Cilio again. Mr. Cilio will speak of the history of the American symbol of the Liberty Bell.

In the early days of America, bells were a community's primary means of mass communication. They were rung for fires, funerals, festivals and other important events. The bell America calls the Liberty Bell was brought to Philadelphia in 1752 and weighed more than a ton.

When it first rang, it was uninspiring in tone and cracked after use. The colonists melted it down and recast the bell, more than once. It endures as a national treasure and one of the six symbols most recognized for representing America.

Join John Cilio at the Seymour Library as he explains why the bell became a prized icon of American Traditions.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.