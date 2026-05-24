The Land Before Landcraft: From 17th Century Wilderness to 21st Century Gardens

Join historian Richard Wines as he tells the tale of the land that is Landcraft before it was a garden.

Follow Richard through history as he retraces the origins of the lands connected to Landcraft as they relate to the agricultural history of the North Fork. This is an oral and visual history, and book signing.

RICHARD WINES is a historian and preservationist best known for his development (or rather protection from development) of Winds Way Farm, a passion project that he and his wife Nancy Gilbert have been working on for 30+ years. Set on 15 acres of familial land, Winds Way Farm (a seventeenth-century variant on the Wines family) is a collection of rescued and relocated historic buildings surrounded by heritage orchards, gardens, farmland, hedgerows, woods, marshes and seashore. Richard is also the author of A Farm Family on Long Island’s North Fork: The Lost World of the Hallocks and Their Sound Avenue Community, a past president of Hallockville Museum Farm, chair of Riverhead Landmarks Preservation Commission and co-chair Riverhead Farmland Preservation Committee. History is a family affair for the Wines – Richard’s mother, a great-niece to Halsey & Emilie Hallock, collected and transcribed family documents all her life; Richard wrote his first history at age 12 and has been telling the North Fork’s story ever since.

AGE: Adults

WEATHER: Rain or Shine

