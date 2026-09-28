The LaCroix Music Series Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas Featuring Maggie O’Connor

"Mark O’Connor is a renowned violin player and guitarist – having worked with giants of the industry in the worlds of bluegrass, country, jazz, and classical music. Equally accomplished is Maggie O’Connor, Mark’s wife, who’s recorded with Zac Brown and Paul Simon, among others. Together, they’re a brilliant and beautiful duo whose chemistry is undeniable." —Connect Savannah

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season and bring your family and friends to a concert sure to delight!

Grammy Award-winning violinist Mark O’Connor began his creative journey at the feet of American fiddling legend Benny Thomasson, and the iconic French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. He melded those influences into a new American classical music, perpetuating his vision of “A New American School of String Playing.”

An Appalachian Christmas features Maggie O’Connor—Mark’s wife—on vocals and fiddle. The show is packed with Americana, bluegrass, jazz, and American classical elements, offering an afternoon of cherished songs to warm the heart this holiday season.