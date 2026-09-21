The LaCroix Music Series Mariachi Herencia de México La Nueva Generación

"Virtuosic playing and charming, flamboyant showmanship" —Chicago Reader

It is hard to resist the infectious energy of a mariachi band! The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre’s influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed the Mariachi Herencia de México.

This energetic, virtuosic Latin Grammy-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across the North American continent. The young band is returning to the Quick Center following a very popular performance in fall 2022. Experience an electrifying night of Mexican music and culture.

"This is mariachi music at its most sophisticated and modernistic." —Jonathan Clark, Mariachi Historian