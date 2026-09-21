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The LaCroix Music Series Mariachi Herencia de México La Nueva Generación

The LaCroix Music Series Mariachi Herencia de México La Nueva Generación

"Virtuosic playing and charming, flamboyant showmanship" —Chicago Reader

It is hard to resist the infectious energy of a mariachi band! The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre’s influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed the Mariachi Herencia de México.

This energetic, virtuosic Latin Grammy-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across the North American continent. The young band is returning to the Quick Center following a very popular performance in fall 2022. Experience an electrifying night of Mexican music and culture.

"This is mariachi music at its most sophisticated and modernistic." —Jonathan Clark, Mariachi Historian

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
$5-$35
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
https://www.fairfield.edu/academics/centers-and-institutes/arts-and-minds/

Artist Group Info

Mariachi Herencia de México
https://mariachiherenciademexico.com/
Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu
https://quickcenter.fairfield.edu/