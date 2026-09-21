The LaCroix Music Series Mariachi Herencia de México La Nueva Generación
The LaCroix Music Series Mariachi Herencia de México La Nueva Generación
"Virtuosic playing and charming, flamboyant showmanship" —Chicago Reader
It is hard to resist the infectious energy of a mariachi band! The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre’s influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed the Mariachi Herencia de México.
This energetic, virtuosic Latin Grammy-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across the North American continent. The young band is returning to the Quick Center following a very popular performance in fall 2022. Experience an electrifying night of Mexican music and culture.
"This is mariachi music at its most sophisticated and modernistic." —Jonathan Clark, Mariachi Historian