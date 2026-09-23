The LaCroix Music Series Cameron Carpenter The General (Clyde Buckman, Buster Keaton – 1926)

"Flamboyant presentation goes hand in hand with unquestioned virtuosity." —The New Yorker

To call Cameron Carpenter a virtuoso seems wholly inadequate. He is the world’s most visible organist, the first ever to be nominated for a Grammy Award for a solo album. Acclaimed for his flawless technique, Carpenter’s repertoire—from the complete works of J.S. Bach and César Franck to his hundreds of transcriptions of non-organ works, his original compositions, and his collaborations with jazz and pop artists—is perhaps the largest and most diverse of any organist.

For his third appearance at the Quick Center, Cameron Carpenter brings a totally different program than you’ve heard before. He will play the soundtrack live as we watch a classic silent film.

This is the 100th anniversary of the release of The General, a 1926 silent action-comedy film starring Buster Keaton. The film was inspired by the Great Locomotive Chase, an actual event that occurred during the American Civil War. Legendary filmmaker Orson Welles called this film "the greatest comedy ever made, the greatest Civil War film ever made, and perhaps the greatest film ever made.”

This event is offered as part of Alumni & Family Weekend.