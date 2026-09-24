The Joan and Henry Katz Lecture in Judaic Studies

A Conversation with Marc Dollinger

Dr. Marc Dollinger is among the leading scholars of Jewish-Black relations in America and holds the Richard and Rhoda Goldman Endowed Chair in Jewish Studies and Social Responsibility at San Francisco State University.

He has served as research fellow at Princeton University’s Center for the Study of Religion as well as the Andrew W. Mellon Post-Doctoral Fellow and Lecturer in the Humanities at Bryn Mawr College, where he coordinated the program in Jewish Studies.

Professor Dollinger is author of four scholarly books in American Jewish history, most recently Black Power, Jewish Politics: Reinventing The Alliance in the 1960s. He has published entries in the Encyclopedia Judaica, the Encyclopedia of Antisemitism, and the Encyclopedia of African American Education. His next project, an academic memoir titled Laundering Antisemitism: Identity Politics, Ethnic Studies, and the University, Jewish Publication Society, traces his experiences as an identified Jewish (and Zionist) professor in the current political climate.

Dr. Dollinger currently serves on the executive board of the Union for Reform Judaism. He is also board president of URJ Camp Newman. Professor Dollinger is a past president of both the Jewish Community High School of the Bay and Brandeis Hillel Day School. He served on the board of the American Jewish Historical Society where he chaired the academic council. He sat on the California advisory committee to the United States Commission on Civil Rights, was named Volunteer of the Year by the SF Jewish Community Federation, and was awarded the San Francisco JCRC’s Courageous Leader award.

Professor Dollinger has spoken about his research on the PBS docu-series Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History, with the CEO of the NAACP on CNN as well as the CNN-podcast “Silence Is Not An Option,” the NFL Network, ESPN, and Germany’s National Public Radio. Just for fun, Dr. Dollinger helped actress Helen Hunt learn about her Jewish roots on the prime-time NBC show, “Who Do You Think You Are?”