The Iran Nuclear Threat: History and Current Challenges

This talk by Rick Lawrence, Ph.D.Nuclear Engineering, is intended for a general audience and will begin with a tutorial on the key concepts mentioned in media discussions of the Iran nuclear situation. The discussion will cover the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal (formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA), President Trump's decision to withdraw from this agreement in 2018, and Iran's nuclear activities since the collapse of the deal.

Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.