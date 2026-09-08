The Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra with Siqing Lu, violin and Fabio Witkowski, conductor
The Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra with Siqing Lu, violin and Fabio Witkowski, conductor
Renowned violinist Siqing Lu returns to Elfers Hall for the Hotchkiss Philharmonic Orchestra’s season-opening concert, featuring an all-Sibelius program conducted by Artistic Director Fabio Witkowski. The program includes the Karelia Suite, Andante Festivo, and Violin Concerto in D Minor. Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
The Hotchkiss School
Free & Open to the Public
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Hotchkiss School
The Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken Rd.Lakeville, Connecticut 06039
info@salisburyforum.org