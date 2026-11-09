The Hotchkiss Orchestra and jazz ensemble Right Brain Logic present an evening of classical and jazz music on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7 p.m. in Katherine M. Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, CT.

Led by Fabio Witkowski, the Hotchkiss Orchestra will perform works by Bizet, Bruch, Monti, and Rimsky-Korsakov, featuring student soloists Alex Lu ’27 (violin), Isabella Deng ’27 (flute), and Yaoyao Yuan ’27 (oboe). Directed by Michael Musillami, Right Brain Logic will perform original music composed and arranged by Musillami.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.