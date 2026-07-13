The Hazel Project

Friday, July 31, 8 PM (Doors 7:30 PM)

Tickets: $25

A “must-see” act on the Northeast circuit, The Hazel Project honors the legacy of Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard through authentic instrumentation and powerful vocal harmonies. They perform at festivals and venues across New England, bringing stories of labor, loss, and the enduring human spirit to modern audiences.

The Hazel Project, New England’s premier tribute to the pioneers of women in bluegrass, reached a historic milestone this February at the Joe Val Bluegrass Festival. The ensemble was joined on stage by the legendary Alice Gerrard for a performance that bridged generations of traditional grassroots music. The collaboration comes on the heels of a breakout year for The Hazel Project. Following a celebrated debut at Thomas Point Beach in 2024 and a featured profile in the March 2025 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited, the band has quickly become a “must-see” act on the Northeast circuit. Featuring Betsy Green (fiddle), Gretchen Bowder (banjo), Whitney Roy (guitar), and Lindsay Lassonde (bass), the group dedicates its repertoire to the raw, socially conscious catalog of Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard.

“To share the stage with Alice is the highest honor we could imagine,” said the band. “Her music with Hazel changed the landscape of bluegrass, giving a voice to workers and women everywhere. We are just proud to keep those harmonies soaring.”