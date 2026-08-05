The Greater Bridgeport Symphony: 20th Century American Masters
The Greater Bridgeport Symphony: 20th Century American Masters
The premiere of our 81st Season, celebrating 250 years of American independence, will honor four of the greatest American composers of the 20th century. We’ll lead off with Leonard Bernstein’s Candide Overture, then perform Samuel Barber’s beautiful Violin Concerto, soloed by virtuoso Jennifer Koh. After intermission comes a rollicking ride with George Gershwin’s iconic An American in Paris, followed by William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony – the first major symphony ever written by an African-American composer. These four Portraits in Sound – each so unique, so creative – are examples of the American free spirit in music, and will set the tone for the exciting season to come.
The Klein Auditorium
$21-$72
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Greater Bridgeport Symphony
(203) 576-0263
phyllis@gbs.org
The Klein Auditorium
910 Fairfield Ave.Bridgeport, Connecticut 06605
(800) 424-0160 x2
info@theklein.org