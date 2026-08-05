The Greater Bridgeport Symphony: 20th Century American Masters

The premiere of our 81st Season, celebrating 250 years of American independence, will honor four of the greatest American composers of the 20th century. We’ll lead off with Leonard Bernstein’s Candide Overture, then perform Samuel Barber’s beautiful Violin Concerto, soloed by virtuoso Jennifer Koh. After intermission comes a rollicking ride with George Gershwin’s iconic An American in Paris, followed by William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony – the first major symphony ever written by an African-American composer. These four Portraits in Sound – each so unique, so creative – are examples of the American free spirit in music, and will set the tone for the exciting season to come.