The Friends of the Guilford Free Library Holiday Book Sale

Friday, December 4th, 9am to 5pm —Tree-lighting on the Green

Saturday, December 5th, 9am to 3pm

Books! The Perfect Gift for Everyone!

The Friends of the Guilford Free Library will ring in the season with their annual Holiday Sale on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5.

The event, held in the library lobby, will offer holiday-themed books; new fiction; select books on art, gardening and cooking; plenty of books for children; and much more! Specialty items include DVDs and CDs as well as puzzles and small books for stuffing stockings.

Everything is in pristine condition and priced to make your pocketbook rejoice.

Flutist Mimi Dudley will perform Friday, Dec 4 at 10:30am.

Once again, charming artwork by preschoolers from the Guilford Center for Children will decorate the Lobby.

Proceeds from the sale directly support the Library—to help purchase books and equipment and to sponsor programs and staff development.

For more information, contact the Library at 203-453-8282 or visit guilfordfreelibrary.org