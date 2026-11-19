The End of WWI as the Catalyst for the Start of WWII
The End of WWI as the Catalyst for the Start of WWII
WWI ended on November 11, 1918. In this lecture, we will learn how the Treaty of Versailles, established after the war, helped spark WWII. SCCC history lecturer Danielle DiMauro presents. No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit our website.
Connetquot Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Connetquot Public Library
631-567-5079
Connetquot Public Library
760 Ocean AveBohemia, New York 11716
631-567-5079