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The East Coast Premiere of Morton Meets the Eye

The East Coast Premiere of Morton Meets the Eye

Join WSHU for a fundraiser featuring the East Coast premiere of Morton Meets the Eye, a quirky new musical-comedy-murder-mystery.

This special premiere is a benefit for WSHU Public Radio. All proceeds will go to support the station, making it an unforgettable night of film, conversation, and support for public media.

SHU Community Theatre
15-150
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WSHU Public Radio / SHU Community Theatre
12033711255
janicep@wshu.org
www.wshu.org

Artist Group Info

liebm2@sacredheart.edu
SHU Community Theatre
1420 Post Road
Fairfield , Connecticut 06824
203.371.7956
communitytheatre@sacredheart.edu
https://shucommunitytheatre.org