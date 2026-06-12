The East Coast Premiere of Morton Meets the Eye
The East Coast Premiere of Morton Meets the Eye
Join WSHU for a fundraiser featuring the East Coast premiere of Morton Meets the Eye, a quirky new musical-comedy-murder-mystery.
This special premiere is a benefit for WSHU Public Radio. All proceeds will go to support the station, making it an unforgettable night of film, conversation, and support for public media.
SHU Community Theatre
15-150
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
WSHU Public Radio / SHU Community Theatre
12033711255
janicep@wshu.org
Artist Group Info
liebm2@sacredheart.edu
SHU Community Theatre
1420 Post RoadFairfield , Connecticut 06824
203.371.7956
communitytheatre@sacredheart.edu