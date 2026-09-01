The Dust Bowl: a disaster of the 1930s

The Seymour Library welcomes Dr. Mitch Wagener. Dr. Wagener is a professor at WestConn teaching biology, ecology, climate ecology and related courses. His research interests include the impact of historical events on the land and its peoples--such as the Industrial Revolution or the impact conventional farming placed on the Great Plains of the Midwest.

The Dust Bowl (as it came to be known)was caused by many factors--political, economic and weather-related. Dr. Wagener will tell how it happened and what the region suffered as a result. He will also tell of the people of the region who suffered as much as the land did.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.