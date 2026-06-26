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The Davis Guitar Duo at Weston Library July 12 at 4pm

The Davis Guitar Duo at Weston Library July 12 at 4pm

Cool off with Sunday Soundscapes! On July 12 at 4 pm the Davis Guitar Duo brings us soothing music from around the world, performed in their beautiful arrangements. Mark is a Grammy-nominated artist, and together with his talented wife, Beverly. he has performed in France, Spain, Germany and Austalia. This musical team delivers an ensemble that is elegant and expressive!
A donation of $20 (adults) or $10 (students) is suggested, but not required. We recommend reserving seats, as space is limited. To reserve, please go to this website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-davis-guitar-duo-july-12-4-pm-weston-library-tickets-1990198907507?aff=oddtdtcreator

Weston Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Weston Library
646 591-9721

Artist Group Info

Mark Davis
markmdavis.com
Weston Public Library
56 Norfield Rd
Weston, Connecticut 06883