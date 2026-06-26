The Davis Guitar Duo at Weston Library July 12 at 4pm

Cool off with Sunday Soundscapes! On July 12 at 4 pm the Davis Guitar Duo brings us soothing music from around the world, performed in their beautiful arrangements. Mark is a Grammy-nominated artist, and together with his talented wife, Beverly. he has performed in France, Spain, Germany and Austalia. This musical team delivers an ensemble that is elegant and expressive!

A donation of $20 (adults) or $10 (students) is suggested, but not required. We recommend reserving seats, as space is limited. To reserve, please go to this website:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-davis-guitar-duo-july-12-4-pm-weston-library-tickets-1990198907507?aff=oddtdtcreator

