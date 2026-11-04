The Cultured Collector: Sarah Harrelson & Gordon Veneklasen
The Cultured Collector: Sarah Harrelson & Gordon Veneklasen
Join Sarah Harrelson, founder and editor-in-chief of CULTURED, and gallerist & collector, Gordon VeneKlasen for a conversation celebrating The Cultured Collector, moderated by Guild Hall Museum Director & Curator of Visual Arts, Melanie Crader.
Offering an intimate look inside 30 distinctive private collections, The Cultured Collector explores not simply what people collect, but why. Through more than 200 photographs and conversations with collectors including Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Rashid Johnson, Michelle and Jason Rubell, Joe Jonas, and Daniel Humm, Harrelson reveals how art and objects become expressions of taste, identity, memory, and personal history.
Book sale & signing to follow.
Guild Hall
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Guild Hall
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
Guild Hall
158 Main StreetEast Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org