The Cultured Collector: Sarah Harrelson & Gordon Veneklasen

Join Sarah Harrelson, founder and editor-in-chief of CULTURED, and gallerist & collector, Gordon VeneKlasen for a conversation celebrating The Cultured Collector, moderated by Guild Hall Museum Director & Curator of Visual Arts, Melanie Crader.

Offering an intimate look inside 30 distinctive private collections, The Cultured Collector explores not simply what people collect, but why. Through more than 200 photographs and conversations with collectors including Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Rashid Johnson, Michelle and Jason Rubell, Joe Jonas, and Daniel Humm, Harrelson reveals how art and objects become expressions of taste, identity, memory, and personal history.

Book sale & signing to follow.