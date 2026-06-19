© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"The Bosses of the Bronx" Author Talk with Mike Vaccaro

"The Bosses of the Bronx" Author Talk with Mike Vaccaro

The crazy but true story of how owner George Steinbrenner, followed by his son Hal, have controlled the most famous team in American sports. Ridgefield's David Yaun will converse with author Mike Vaccaro in what's sure to be a lively evening.
A fun and wild remembrance of innings past for every Yankee fan and a must-read grudge list for every Yankee hater, The Bosses of the Bronx is a larger-than-life true tale of success, suffering, sacrifice, and downright silliness that captures this great franchise and the game of baseball itself.

Our partner Books on the Common will have copies for sale and signing. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org

Ridgefield Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org