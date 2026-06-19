"The Bosses of the Bronx" Author Talk with Mike Vaccaro

The crazy but true story of how owner George Steinbrenner, followed by his son Hal, have controlled the most famous team in American sports. Ridgefield's David Yaun will converse with author Mike Vaccaro in what's sure to be a lively evening.

A fun and wild remembrance of innings past for every Yankee fan and a must-read grudge list for every Yankee hater, The Bosses of the Bronx is a larger-than-life true tale of success, suffering, sacrifice, and downright silliness that captures this great franchise and the game of baseball itself.

Our partner Books on the Common will have copies for sale and signing. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org