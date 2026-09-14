“The Black Schooner: Rebellion on the Amistad, A Graphic Novel” Book Launch Event

Rough history requires rough art, according to graphic artist/musician David Lester. Lester and historian Dr. Marcus Rediker will explore the jagged edges of history and parse the creative process behind their newest collaboration, “The Black Schooner: Rebellion on the Amistad, A Graphic Novel,” during a special book launch at the New Haven Museum on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Reception at 5:00 pm., program at 6 p.m. The program is free and offered as a Connecticut Freedom Trail Month activity.

“The Black Schooner” transports readers from the rebellion by 53 people from Sierra Leone on the Amistad in 1839, to the resulting trials in New Haven and an unexpected international victory for the abolitionist movement. Rediker (onsite) and Lester (virtually) will offer insights on the interpretation and the behind-the-scenes decisions that guided the creative process for telling the story in graphic-novel format.