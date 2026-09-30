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The Atelier presents "Spooky Sketch" A Costumed Halloween Drawing Event

The Atelier presents "Spooky Sketch" A Costumed Halloween Drawing Event

Join us at The Atelier for Spooky Sketch!

On Friday, October 30th, Come on down, in-costume if you'd like, to celebrate Halloween from 6pm - 9pm for another installment of our costumed figure drawing events!

Event is $30 per person or Open Figure Season Pass Eligible!

Registration is open; click here https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/special-events.

Walk-ins Welcome!

The Atelier Art School and Gallery
$30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Atelier Art School and Gallery
631-250-9009
Adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
https://theatelieratflowerfield.org
The Atelier Art School and Gallery
2 Flowerfield Suites 6 & 9
St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
https://theatelieratflowerfield.org