The Atelier presents "Spooky Sketch" A Costumed Halloween Drawing Event

Join us at The Atelier for Spooky Sketch!

On Friday, October 30th, Come on down, in-costume if you'd like, to celebrate Halloween from 6pm - 9pm for another installment of our costumed figure drawing events!

Event is $30 per person or Open Figure Season Pass Eligible!

Registration is open; click here https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/special-events.

Walk-ins Welcome!