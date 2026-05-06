The Atelier presents our “Concert & Create with Serenade Duo” Sunday, August 9th at 1:00-3:00 PM

Join international award-winning ensemble Serenade Duo for an engaging recital of “Global Chamber Music”. Michelle LaPorte, on the flute and Gerry Saulter, on guitar, comprise Serenade Duo and invite you to bring your imagination, curiosity, sketch pads, writing journals and/or any other creative tools and medium to be a part of a multidisciplinary experience designed to bring people and the arts together!

By discovering inspiration through flute and guitar music from around the world, you are encouraged to explore their creativity by working on your own art during this concert performance or you can just sit back and enjoy the music. To enhance the listening experience, Serenade Duo will share some friendly conversation about the pieces and composers. Audience interaction is encouraged.

As performers, teaching artists and “Global Chamber Music” advocates, Serenade Duo has toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Canada and the Carribean. As five-time winners of Artists Interantional’s Distinguished Chamber Music Award, the Duo has performed at Carnegie Hall and Merkin Concert Hll in New York City.

Michelle LaPorte is a 2025 Artist Fellowship Grant Recipient. This work is supported by Long Island Grants for the Arts through funds provided by the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by The Huntington Arts Council.

This event is FREE and refreshments will be served. The Atelier will have some supplies available but you are encouraged to bring your own art materials. You may register online https://theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009 for more information.