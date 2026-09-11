The Atelier is excited to present TEN NEW WORKS by Mary Jane van Zeijts, on exhibition October 1 through October 29

Award-winning artist Mary Jane van Zeijts has produced ten new works for you to enjoy. As a professional artist with experience in several mediums, Mary Jane goes into nature for inspiration. She never tires of things to paint such as Avalon Park, [Frank] Melville [Memorial] Park and West Meadow Beach. The landscape is so varied that she is forever inspired to create.

“Art allows you to be quiet with yourself, it centers you, and gives you an awareness of yourself. I believe art is one of the highest form of communication — a universal language that evokes emotions”.

It’s more about feelings than what she actually sees and the desire to have those feelings come through the painting. Pastels allow her to do that because they are so immediate. You feel it and you can just put it down before it is lost. You don’t have to mix the paint, or wait for anything to dry.

Growing up, Mary Jane was always involved with drawing and painting. She started teaching at age 16 at the Gifted Child Society where she realized that she loved working with young people.

She received her Bachelor of Fine Art Degree from Maryland Institute College of Art, where her concentration was in drawing and printmaking. She earned a Master of Arts in Education with honors from New York University and has taught both publicly and privately while exhibiting widely. Mary Jane's award-winning work is in both public and private collections.

In December 2015 she opened Studio 268 in Setauket, New York, where she teaches and shows her work, as well as the works of local artists. You may view her art at www.maryjanevanzeijts.com

We are having an Opening Reception on Saturday evening, October 3rd, from 5-7PM and look forward to seeing you. For more information or any questions, please call 631-250-9009.

