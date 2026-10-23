The Atelier is Celebrating Our TEN Year Anniversary with a 10” x 10” Exhibition opening November 5th

TEN years ago, in a former helicopter factory in Flowerfield, St. James, NY, The Atelier was born. It was modeled after the great traditions of the early Florentine masters, where students could draw and paint alongside their teachers in an environment devoted to learning, mentorship and artistic excellence.

TEN years later, The Atelier continues to grow and flourish!

To celebrate TEN years of creativity, we invited artists to submit a 10” x 10” piece of artwork, excluding square frame, which includes TEN of anything…trees, music notes, flowers, boxes, birds, lines…the possibilities are up to the artist!

Opening reception is Thursday, November 5th, 5:30-7:30PM. Join us in celebrating a powerful legacy—one brushstroke at a time!

Call 631-250-9009 for more information or go to https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/upcoming-exhibition

