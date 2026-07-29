The Atelier at Flowerfield is excited to present “Dueling Demos” and raffle by local artists Anthony Davis and Jane McGraw-Teubner on Saturday, August 22nd

Please join us for a special dual artist demonstration, highlighting the two different approaches by Jane McGraw-Teubner and Anthony Davis. During this special presentation, the two artists will interpret the same scene, Anthony using oil and Jane pastel, giving attendees deeper insight as to how individual style and choice of medium influence the color of light in landscape art.

At the completion of the demonstration, both paintings will be made available by raffle, with proceeds to benefit the Atelier: Art School and Gallery. This “Duelling Demo” event will be held on Saturday, August 22nd from 1-3PM and is FREE.

Anthony Davis is a self-taught artist known mostly for his award-winning maritime scenes and seascapes in pastel and oil. He is a Signature member of the American Society of Marine Artists and artist member of both the Salmagundi Club and Lyme Art Association. Anthony’s seascape themed artwork has been shown nationally in numerous ASMA exhibitions, and his work has been featured in International Artist Magazine, and on the cover of Pastel Journal.

Jane McGraw-Teubner is a Signature Member/Master Pastelist, Pastel Society of America and a Master Circle Recipient, International Association of Pastel Societies. She is a resident artist in the Salmagundi Art Club, New York, NY and is on the Board of Directors for The Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club. In 2020, she became a Eminent Pastelist with IAPS. She was on the cover, Plein Air Magazine, with a 5 page article, Oct/Nov, 2017. She is included in “Pure Pastel” a nationally published book about pastels released in 2019

Their dual exhibition, “The Color of Light: Landscapes & Seascapes”, runs from Thursday, August 6th through September 10th and highlights individual styles with unique artistic visions and perspectives. The Opening Reception is scheduled for Friday, August 7th at 5:30PM.

For more information or any questions, please call 631-250-9009 or go to https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/special-events

