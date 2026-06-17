The Atelier at Flowerfield invites you to our “Masterworks Exhibition” opening on Thursday, June 25th, 5:30-7:30PM

Come celebrate the opening of our “Masterworks Exhibition”, which runs from June 25th through July 23rd, 2026. This exhibition features the amazing talent of our resident instructors, who make The Atelier a welcoming, learning environment for artists of all ages.

Participating Instructors include: Linda Catucci, Carol D’Amato, Anthony Davis, Randall DiGiuseppe, Liz Fusco, Tyler Hughes, Jane McGraw-Teubner, Fred Mendelsohn, Marlena Urban and Jonathan VanBrunt.

These instructors are accomplished, professional artists with years of experience. This exhibition will showcase their techniques and talent in Still Life & Landscape, Portraits, Still Life, Foundational Drawing, Plein Air, Watercolor, Pastels, Classical Figure Drawing, and Graphic Novel & Genre.

In today's increasingly technological society, we strive to preserve beauty through learning, understanding, creation and enjoyment of art in all forms. Through this exhibition, we hope to stimulate and enhance appreciation of the arts on Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area.

Our Opening Reception will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 5:30-7:30PM at The Atelier Exhibition Hall, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9 in St James, NY. It is FREE and open to everyone!

For more information go to https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/past-and-future-exhibits or call 631-250-9009.

