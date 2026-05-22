The American Revolution Through the Eyes of Its People

The Seymour Library welcomes again the historian John Cilio. Mr. Cilio will speak on how the Colonists' viewed the events up to and during the political upheaval leading to the military action by the British.

The British efforts to unite the colonies two decades earlier as well as the colonial power struggle and the political actions and domestic issues that defined the era will be examined.

A discussion of the Treaty of Paris (the signing of which officially ended the war) and brief overview of the two constitutions established in the aftermath will be delved into. Mr. Cilio uses primary and secondary sources as he focuses in on the viewpoints and mindsets as the Colonists gear up to the inevitable fight for independence.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.