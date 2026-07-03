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The A Chronicles and Reproductive Equity Now Presents R Rated: Reproductive Rights and Resistance On Stage

The A Chronicles and Reproductive Equity Now Presents R Rated: Reproductive Rights and Resistance On Stage

Join The A Chronicles and Reproductive Equity Now for a presentation of professional readings, directed by Keira Naughton, of four award-winning 10-minute plays revealing the different realties surrounding reproductive health care.

The performances will be followed by an open conversation exploring reproductive rights, bodily autonomy, and the realities facing today’s patients and providers.

Lucile Lortel Theatre Barn at the Westport Country Playhouse
$50
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The A Chronicles
8476566606
bangserj@gmail.com
https://www.achronicles.org/

Artist Group Info

bangserj@gmail.com
Lucile Lortel Theatre Barn at the Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, Connecticut 06880
8476566606
submissions.the.achronicles@gmail.com
https://www.achronicles.org/r-rated--reproductive-rights-and-resistance-on-stage