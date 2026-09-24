The 33rd Annual Christopher F. Mooney, S.J. Lecture in Theology, Religion and Society | Sohrab Ahmari, JD | Editor @UnHerd
The 33rd Annual Christopher F. Mooney, S.J. Lecture in Theology, Religion and Society | Sohrab Ahmari, JD | Editor @UnHerd
"The Triumph of Normal"
Mr. Ahmari will explore the origins of a word that is deeply embedded in our daily language, critique those origins (19th-century scientism), but also argue that, in ordinary discourse, it serves as a covert vehicle for premodern moral intuitions.
Free and Open to the Public
Aloysius P. Kelley Center, Kelley Presentation Room
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
Artist Group Info
Sohrab Ahmari, JD
Aloysius P. Kelley Center, Kelley Presentation Room
1073 North Benson RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4010
quickboxoffice@fairfield.edu