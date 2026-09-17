The 26th Annual Anne Drummey O'Callaghan Lecture on Women in the Church | Nichole Flores, PhD | University of Virginia
The 26th Annual Anne Drummey O'Callaghan Lecture on Women in the Church | Nichole Flores, PhD | University of Virginia
"Labor has brought forth" (Micah 5:3): Natal Christology and the Practice of Democracy
Considering the events of Jesus’s natality—including Mary’s experiences of pregnancy and childbirth along with Jesus’s experiences of utter dependence and vulnerability as an infant—allows for the articulation of a Christian political theology that undergirds democratic practices of radical and embodied space-making for others in our society, especially the most vulnerable. Dr. Flores discusses the crisis of Black and Brown maternal-fetal mortality to illustrate the possibilities of a Christian political theology of democracy inflected by Black and Brown Mariology and natal Christology.
Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
05:00 PM - 06:15 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University's Center for Arts & Minds
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
Artist Group Info
Nichole Flores, PhD
Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
200 Barlow RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4046
museum@fairfield.edu