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The 26th Annual Anne Drummey O'Callaghan Lecture on Women in the Church | Nichole Flores, PhD | University of Virginia

The 26th Annual Anne Drummey O'Callaghan Lecture on Women in the Church | Nichole Flores, PhD | University of Virginia

"Labor has brought forth" (Micah 5:3): Natal Christology and the Practice of Democracy

Considering the events of Jesus’s natality—including Mary’s experiences of pregnancy and childbirth along with Jesus’s experiences of utter dependence and vulnerability as an infant—allows for the articulation of a Christian political theology that undergirds democratic practices of radical and embodied space-making for others in our society, especially the most vulnerable. Dr. Flores discusses the crisis of Black and Brown maternal-fetal mortality to illustrate the possibilities of a Christian political theology of democracy inflected by Black and Brown Mariology and natal Christology.

Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
05:00 PM - 06:15 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fairfield University's Center for Arts & Minds
203-254-4010
artsminds@fairfield.edu
https://events.fairfield.edu/event/sven-nyholm-the-ethics-of-artificial-intelligence#about_stream

Artist Group Info

Nichole Flores, PhD
Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4046
museum@fairfield.edu
https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/