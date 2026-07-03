Co-presented by Guild Hall & The 24 Hour Plays

The 24 Hour Plays bring together extraordinary artists from Broadway, film, TV, music, and comedy to write, rehearse, and perform new plays in a single day. From Broadway to the West End, stars of stage and screen have raced the clock to create singular evenings of theater for 30 years—and you never know who might show up. Past participants have included Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Jesse Eisenberg, Rachel Dratch, and many more.

This summer, The 24 Hour Plays will bring this memorable event to East Hampton, in a bespoke production created especially for Guild Hall audiences.

Participating artists will be announced soon.