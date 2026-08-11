TEENAGE WASTELAND: Thirteen Fourteen Fifteen with David Dean Bottrell

“HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Funny and moving. He’s one part David Sedaris, one part Spaulding Gray.” - Quality Time with David Mills, Substack.com

Join veteran actor, David Dean Bottrell (Widow's Bay, Modern Family, Boston Legal), as he brings his acclaimed solo show, TEENAGE WASTELAND: Thirteen Fourteen Fifteen to the North Fork Arts Center. Included in the New York Times' "11 Off-Broadway Shows to See," this hilarious & poignant rollercoaster ride through early adolescence features five-and-a-half true tales of heartbreak, hard-ons and hair.

David's television credits include Apple TV's Widows Bay, Frasier (the reboot), Modern Family, Blacklist, Rectify, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Law & Order, CSI, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, FBI: Most Wanted, Mad Men, True Blood, Castle, Justified, Ugly Betty, Boston Legal, and many more. His theatre work includes shows at Second Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Walnut Street Theatre & the Colony Theatre in Los Angeles among many others. He's performed storytelling and sketch comedy shows at Joe’s Pub, Dixon Place, Acme Comedy Theatre, Comedy Central Stage, and PBS’ Stories from the Stage. His books include Working Actor and David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show (both published by Penguin Random House). He's worked as a screenwriter for many Hollywood studios and his credits include Searchlight Films’ hit comedy, Kingdom Come. Since 2022, he’s performed his popular solo shows to packed houses in New York, Los Angeles, Sag Harbor, Palm Springs, Cape Cod and Nantucket. In 2024, he received NYC's prestigious Bistro Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Storytelling” and has twice won the Los Angeles Stage Scene Award for “Best Solo Performance.” He splits his time between New York & Los Angeles. Appropriate for audiences age 16+.

Brought to you by North Fork Arts Center and NY LGBT Network.