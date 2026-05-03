Talk | FRESH PAINT: Tschabalala Self

Open to All, With Artist Tschabalala Self and Writer Camille Okhio

May 23, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Free for Members | Free for Resident Benefits PassHolders | $25 Guests of Member | $30 Adults | Free for Students & Children

In celebration of FRESH PAINT: Tschabalala Self, join us for a conversation in the Lobby with exhibiting artist Tschabalala Self and New York-based writer, curator, and historian Camille Okhio, whose newly commissioned essay reflects on Self’s Adam and Eve (2025).

Advance registration is recommended. Limited spaces will be available at the door.

About the Exhibition

For the sixth iteration of the collaborative FRESH PAINT exhibition series, the Parrish Art Museum and The FLAG Art Foundation are pleased to present work by the artist Tschabalala Self (American, b. 1990 in Harlem, NY). Self’s painting Adam and Eve (2025), made for her recent solo exhibition at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, is presented for the first time in the U.S. at the Parrish.

FRESH PAINT is a rotating series of single-artwork exhibitions at the Parrish that spotlight new or rarely exhibited works by both emerging and established artists. By circumventing traditional exhibition planning timelines—which can extend years into the future—FRESH PAINT provides a platform for artists to promptly showcase freshly created artworks and ideas, allowing for a more direct response to current issues and cultural movements. This approach fosters a timelier dialogue between the Museum, visitors, and our surrounding community. Presented in the Parrish’s Creativity Lounge located in the Lobby, FRESH PAINT is open to the public at no charge during regular Museum hours.

FRESH PAINT: Tschabalala Self is organized by Scout Hutchinson, The FLAG Art Foundation Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the Parrish Art Museum, in collaboration with Jon Rider, Director; Caroline Cassidy, Deputy Director; and Madeline DeFilippis, Exhibitions and Programs Manager, at FLAG.

Exhibition Support

FRESH PAINT: Tschabalala Self is made possible, in part, thanks to the generous support of The FLAG Art Foundation.