Talk/Discussion on "How Trading with the Enemy Triggered the American Revolution"
Talk/Discussion on "How Trading with the Enemy Triggered the American Revolution"
Join Thomas Truxes, Professor Emeritus of Irish Studies & History at NYU, for a talk/discussion on the "Consequences of Colonial Trade with the Enemy." Learn how merchants in New York and along the Connecticut shoreline secretly supplied the French enemy during the Seven Years' War and how the scandal led Parliament to impose harsh restrictions on the colonies that triggered the American Revolution.
Westbrook Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Westbrook Public Library
Westbrook Public Library
61 Goodspeed DriveWestbrook, Connecticut 06498
860 399-6422
mcentore@westbrooklibrary.org