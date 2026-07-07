Talk/Discussion on How Trade Restrictions Triggered the American Revolution
Talk/Discussion on How Trade Restrictions Triggered the American Revolution
Join Thomas Truxes, Professor Emeritus of Irish Studies & History at NYU, for a talk/discussion exploring the circumstances and events that led to the American Revolution. Learn how harsh British laws disrupted colonial trade and prosperity, fueling deep resentment that sparked the fight for independence.
Westbrook Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Westbrook Public Library
Westbrook Public Library
61 Goodspeed DriveWestbrook, Connecticut 06498
860 399-6422
mcentore@westbrooklibrary.org