© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk/Discussion on How Trade Restrictions Triggered the American Revolution

Talk/Discussion on How Trade Restrictions Triggered the American Revolution

Join Thomas Truxes, Professor Emeritus of Irish Studies & History at NYU, for a talk/discussion exploring the circumstances and events that led to the American Revolution. Learn how harsh British laws disrupted colonial trade and prosperity, fueling deep resentment that sparked the fight for independence.

Westbrook Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Westbrook Public Library
Westbrook Public Library
61 Goodspeed Drive
Westbrook, Connecticut 06498
860 399-6422
mcentore@westbrooklibrary.org
westbrooklibrary.org