Huzzah! New Haven Museum will host a positively revolutionary NH250 event, “Sweet Liberty: John Adams & Chocolate in the Revolution,” at the Pardee-Morris House on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 1 p.m. For weather updates check our Facebook/Instagram pages or visit https://www.newhavenmuseum.org.

At 1 p.m., Robert Lecce of Pewter Pot Chocolates will don colonial garb and share the joys of chocolate history, demonstrating the process of how chocolate was sourced, made, and consumed in the 18th century. Lecce will use period-appropriate tools and ingredients developed by a prominent businessman from Norwich, Connecticut, who produced chocolate in the 1770s. After the presentation, visitors may purchase chocolates, retake their seats, and prepare to be regaled by President John Adams!

At 2 p.m., history will come to life as renowned reenactor George Baker portrays President John Adams and recounts his remarkable life during, “Meet John Adams.” With a compelling blend of music and song, the lively presentation will immerse visitors in the world of one of our foremost founding fathers, providing an intimate look into his thoughts, struggles, and triumphs. With historical accuracy and detailed storytelling, Baker will explore Adams’ life from his humble beginnings to his pivotal role in the American Revolution, and his presidency.

